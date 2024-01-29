Govt Prohibits Seat ‘De-Reservation’ amid Criticism of UGC Draft Guidelines

A heated controversy arose over the draft guidelines proposed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), suggesting the possibility of declaring reserved seats for SC, ST, and OBC candidates as “unreserved” if an adequate number of candidates from these categories are unavailable. The Congress party denounced the guidelines, characterizing them as a conspiracy to eliminate quotas in higher education institutions. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reassured that not a single post would be de-reserved, emphasizing the clarity provided by the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar echoed this sentiment, asserting that there had been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and emphasized that there would be no such de-reservation. Despite the clarification, the draft guidelines faced criticism from various quarters, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the BJP government of engaging in “politics of symbolism” and attempting to undermine opportunities for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. The controversy prompted protests, including a demonstration by the JNU Students’ Union against UGC Chairman Kumar.

In response to the backlash, the Ministry of Education emphasized that reservations in Central Educational Institutions are mandated by the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019, and assured that no reserved post would be de-reserved. The draft guidelines, if implemented, would require a rigorous process for de-reservation only in exceptional cases, with strict conditions and approvals from relevant authorities. Despite these assurances, concerns persist over the potential impact on affirmative action in higher education institutions.