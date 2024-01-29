Gulf country to launch luxury train service ‘Dream of the Desert’

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will launch a luxury train service. The luxury train is named ‘Dream of the Desert’. This train service is a first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

‘This is one of the initiatives the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics has taken to improve the quality of life and support leading national strategies,’ said Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser at the signing ceremony held in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) partnered with the Italian Arsenale Group to launch the ‘Dream of the Desert’ service. The train will have 40 luxury-cabin. The ‘Dream of the Desert’ train will be open for bookings at the end of 2024, and actual operation will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. The first trips will start from the North Train Station in Riyadh, run through Hail and end at Al Qurayyat train station.