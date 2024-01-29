India reports 112 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

India reported an increase of 112 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, with the total number of active cases recorded at 1,460, as per the health ministry’s update on Monday. Notably, there were no reported deaths in the 24-hour period. The country experienced a decline in daily cases until December 5, but a rise occurred thereafter, attributed to the emergence of a new variant and colder weather conditions. While the peak during the current wave occurred on December 31 with 841 new cases, sources indicate that this represents only 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021. About 92% of the total active cases are reportedly recovering under home isolation, and the data suggests that the JN.1 variant is not causing a significant surge in new cases, hospitalizations, or mortality.

India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19, with the peak of daily new cases and deaths occurring during the delta wave in April-June 2021. The highest reported figures were 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, India has seen over 4.5 crore infections and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years. The number of recovered cases exceeds 4.4 crore, leading to a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The ministry’s website indicates that 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country.