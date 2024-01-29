Indian Railways to operate special Aastha train from this state: Details

Ranchi: The Indian Railways have announced a special Aastha train service from Jharkhand. The train will run from Jamshedpur to Ayodhya. This special Aastha train will run from Tatanagar in Jamshedpur to Uttar Pradesh’s Darshan Nagar station.

The Tata-Darshan Nagar Express is expected to leave from Tatanagar station on two days i.e. 29 January and 19 February. For the return journey, the train will depart from Darshan Nagar on 31 January and 21 February. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 11.50 am and reach Darshan Nagar at around 3.20 am while on the return journey, the train will depart at 8 am and reach Tatanagar at 11 pm.

The train will have in total 11 halts – Chandil, Purulia, Rajabera, Bokaro Steel City, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Akbarpur.

Earlier, the railways had decided to introduce 200 Aastha special trains from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The states from where the Aastha special train will be introduced are Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi.