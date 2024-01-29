Indian student mercilessly beaten to death with a hammer by a homeless man in the US

In a disturbing incident from the US state of Georgia, a 25-year-old Indian student named Vivek Saini was brutally attacked and killed with a hammer by a homeless man, identified as 53-year-old Julian Faulkner, whom he had reportedly been providing food and shelter to, according to local media reports citing the police.

The horrifying assault occurred in the city of Lithonia, and the entire incident was captured on camera, revealing Faulkner mercilessly beating Saini to death with a hammer. Prior to the attack, employees at the Chevron Food Mart, where Saini worked part-time as a clerk, informed the police that Faulkner had been allowed to enter and exit the store for nearly two days.

An unidentified employee shared with WSB-TV that they had been providing Faulkner with various items, including coke, chips, and even a jacket when he asked for one. The homeless man had become a regular presence in the store, and the employees, mindful of the cold weather, did not ask him to leave. However, after a couple of days, Saini asked Faulkner to leave or face police intervention.

As Saini was preparing to leave the store, Faulkner launched a violent attack, hitting him repeatedly with a hammer. The assault was captured by a store clerk on camera, who later assisted investigators by providing the footage. The police found Faulkner standing over Saini’s lifeless body, and despite their arrival, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy has left the employees in shock, with one expressing disbelief that such a horrific incident could occur despite their efforts to be helpful. As the investigation unfolds, it has been revealed that Faulkner allegedly used a hammer in the attack, leading to the untimely death of the young Indian student.