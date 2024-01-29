ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar wins gold with world record

Cairo: In air rifle shooting, Indian Olympian Divyasnsh Singh Panwar won gold in the men’s10-metre event with a world record score in International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held in Cairo, Egypt. He shot 253.7 at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting range. The earlier world record of 253.3 was achieved by Sheng LIhao of China in the Asian Games last year in Hangzhou.

It was the fourth World Cup gold for Divyansh following the ones he had won in Munich, Beijing and Delhi since 2019..

India’s Sonam Uttam Maskar bagged silver in the women’s 10-metre event . India is on top of the medals table with two gold and three silver medals. Spain is second with one gold and one silver, ahead of Kazakhstan, Britain, Greece and Korea.