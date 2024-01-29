Know nutrition and health benefits of okra

Okra is a green, pod-like vegetable. It is scientifically known as Abelmoschus esculentus. It is often referred to as bhindi in India and also known as Lady’s Finger.

Benefits of eating bhindi:

Blood sugar Control: The high fiber content in bhindi helps slow down the digestion and absorption of carbohydrates, which aids in regulating blood sugar levels.

Rich in nutrients: Bhindi is a nutrient-dense vegetable. It is particularly rich in vitamin C, an antioxidant that supports a robust immune system, aids in collagen production, and promotes healthy skin. It is a good source of vitamin K, crucial for proper blood clotting, and folate, important for cell division and DNA synthesis. The vegetable also contains minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium, contributing to overall health.

Anti-inflammatory properties: Okra also possesses anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidants and bioactive compounds present in okra help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of bhindi may contribute to an overall reduction in inflammation.

High in fibre: Bhindi has high fibre content. Dietary fibre is crucial for digestive health, promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. The fibre in okra also helps in maintaining a healthy gut microbiota, supporting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Supports heart health: With low calorie and fat content, okra is an ideal addition to a diet aimed at maintaining cardiovascular health. The soluble fibre in bhindi helps lower cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids and excreting them, leading to improved heart health. Furthermore, the potassium content in okra aids in regulating blood pressure, reducing the risk of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases.

Eye health: Bhindi is a rich source of vitamin A and antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, which play a vital role in maintaining healthy vision.These nutrients protect the eyes from age-related disorders, such as macular degeneration and cataracts.