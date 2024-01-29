Maldives: Opposition group agrees to submit impeachment motion against President Mohamed Muizzu

The parliamentary group of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the opposition party, has reached a consensus to present an impeachment motion against President Mohamed Muizzu. This decision stems from recent diplomatic conflicts with key allies such as India. Collaborating with another opposition entity, The Democrats, the MDP has successfully garnered sufficient signatures to set in motion the impeachment process. Videos obtained by WION depict the disorder within the parliament as the ruling faction endeavors to obstruct the no-confidence motion.

A spokesperson for the MDP, speaking to WION, underscored that a primary motive behind the motion is the perceived deterioration of relations with India under the current government. It’s noteworthy that the MDP, led by former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, holds sway in the parliament. In contrast, the ruling coalition—comprising the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and President Muizzu’s People’s National Congress (PNC)—lacks a parliamentary majority.

Last year, modifications to the parliament’s regulations were implemented, granting the MDP the authority to impeach President Muizzu without dependence on support from minority parties. Subsequent to the approval of this amendment, an impeachment now necessitates 54 votes, and the current parliamentary session comprises 56 MDP members.

Furthermore, the recent amendment has reduced the requisite number of members on the impeachment committee to seven. Notably, the selection of the committee members no longer mandates the inclusion of all parties represented in the parliament. This alteration in the parliamentary landscape signifies a significant shift in the dynamics of the impeachment process, providing the MDP with more autonomy and streamlined procedures in pursuing the motion against President Muizzu.