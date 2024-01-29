Massive fire destroys 450 vehicles at police yard

New Delhi: At least 450 vehicles kept at the Wazirabad Delhi Police yard were gutted in a fire broke in the wee hours on Monday. Police yard is a place where the seized vehicles are kept. The yard is spread over 500 square yards.

The fire broke out at 4 am and it was extinguished by five fire tenders . The operation went for two hours. No one was injured in the incident but 200 four-wheelers and 250 two-wheelers kept at the ‘yard were completely gutted in the fire.

‘The fire originated in the storage area of the police training school, where old four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles are kept.Around 4:15 am, the authorities gained control over the fire, with the Department of Delhi Fire Service eight vehicles actively participating in the operation,’ said Department of Delhi Fire Services.

The cause of the fire is still unclear and the police is investigating the incident.