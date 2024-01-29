Nagpur Police Designate RSS Headquarters as ‘Drone-Free Zone’ Until March 28

Nagpur police have designated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters as a “no-drone” zone and imposed a ban on photography and videography of the premises until March 28 due to perceived security concerns. The order, issued under Section 144 (1) (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), comes from Joint Commissioner of Police Aswati Dorje. The RSS headquarters, situated in the densely populated Mahal area of Nagpur, is surrounded by hotels, lodges, and coaching classes, making it susceptible to potential threats, according to the order. To mitigate risks, individuals are prohibited from taking pictures, videos, or using drone photography in the vicinity during the specified period.

Violations of the order will result in legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to disobedience of orders duly promulgated by public servants. The restrictions, effective from January 29 to March 28 of this year, underscore the authorities’ efforts to enhance security measures around the RSS headquarters and maintain public safety in the surrounding area.