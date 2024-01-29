Non-payment of Grants Leading to Dropout of SC/ST Students in Kerala Colleges

A delay in the disbursement of grants and scholarships intended for SC/ST students in Kerala is leading to a significant dropout rate in colleges, with over 100 undergraduate and postgraduate students leaving various institutions in the last two years, according to M Geethanandan, the state coordinator of Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha. During an e-grant protection convention, tribal and SC/ST students, along with activists, highlighted that these students have not received grants and scholarships for higher education for more than a year. Geethanandan mentioned that UG/PG/research students and those pursuing professional courses have been deprived of their scholarship amounts for an extended period, causing financial strain and pressure on the affected students. Late payment of tuition fees is particularly burdensome, violating human rights and leading to discrimination, ultimately forcing many tribal students to discontinue their studies.

The lack of hostel facilities exacerbates the challenges faced by these students. Geethanandan pointed out that no post-matric hostels have been constructed in Kerala since 1980, constituting a form of discrimination by the government. Students residing in private hostels struggle to meet timely fee payments, putting them under pressure from authorities and adversely affecting their learning, mental health, and self-esteem. Geethanandan criticized the government for not providing clear answers to students’ inquiries, emphasizing that funds for scholarships are allocated in the budget based on the number of students in various courses. He questioned the reasons for the delay, particularly when government employees, ministers, and their staff receive timely payments.