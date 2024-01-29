Oman Air cancels flights to these countries, reduces frequency to India

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has revised its destinations and flight frequencies to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Oman Air has cancelled flights to Islamabad, Lahore, Colombo and Chittagong. Meanwhile, the air carrier has Sialkot in Pakistan to its network.

The airline also reduced frequencies to certain Indian cities. It also increased capacity to two current destinations, Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

In November 2023, Oman’s SalamAir announced the resumption of flights to five key Indian cities: Hyderabad, Calicut, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow.

In addition, Oman Air said three destinations will be operated on a seasonal basis: Trabzon during the summer season and Zurich and Malé during winter in line with the demand for passenger traffic.