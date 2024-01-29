Porsche launches new electric super luxury car in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Porsche launched new super luxury car in the Indian markets. The new electric vehicle named Macan has been launched with a price tag Rs1.65 crore (ex-showroom). Interested customers can pre-book the super luxury car from the company’s authorized dealership or online via the official website. The deliveries for the same are expected to kickstart from somewhere around mid of this year.

The company has introduced the EV in two variants Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Both the models feature dual motor, and have been offered in all-wheel-drive systems.

Both trims are developed with an 800-volt architecture, which allows them to use DC fast-charging speeds up to 270 kW. The Macan EV can reach from the 10 percent mark battery mark to 80 percent in just 21 minutes, offering a claimed range of 613 km.

The Porsche Macan 4 generates a max output of 402 BHP and 650 Nm, and can do 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 4.9 seconds. When it comes to the top model Macan Turbo, the car churns out a max output of 630 BHP and 1129 Nm, forcing it to do 0-98 kmph in just 3.1 seconds.

