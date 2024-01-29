Porsche unveils 2024 Macan EV: Price, Features

Mumbai: The high-performance car maker Porsche, has unveiled the Porsche Macan EV globally. The electric sports car has been introduced in two variants: Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Both the trims are equipped with a 100 kWh battery setup, featuring a dual motor. These models are also available in all-wheel-drive systems.

Both variants have been treated with an 800-volt architecture, allowing them to use DC fast-charging speeds up to 270 kW. The Macan EV can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 21 minutes and can offer a claimed range of 613 km.

The Porsche Macan 4 delivers a output of 402 BHP and 650 Nm. It has been claimed that the model is capable of doing 0-100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds, and has top speed of 219 kmph.

The Macan Turbo churns out a max output of 630 BHP and 1129 Nm, forcing it to do 0-98 kmph in just of 3.1 seconds. The car also has a top speed of 259 kmph.

The Porsche Macan EV comes with LED DRLs and main headlamps, which have been positioned horizontally at the downside of air dams, slim LED light bar, which is connected from both ends.It also offers an 84-litre front boot space for cargo and luggage.