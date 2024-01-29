President Mohamed Muizzu pivoted towards China; bilateral relations between Maldives and India sour

The diplomatic ties between the Maldives and India have deteriorated following the island nation’s President Mohamed Muizzu’s shift towards China, with another indication being the lower-level representation sent to India’s Republic Day reception in Male. At the event hosted by the Indian High Commission in Maldives, the only notable figures were Sheryna Abdul Samad, the junior foreign minister, and Male Mayor Adam Azim. This stands in stark contrast to previous years, where even the country’s presidents attended the annual embassy event.

The absence of senior Maldivian political leaders during the reception signals a message from Muizzu’s administration to New Delhi. In comparison, the previous year’s reception was attended by former Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who also extended Republic Day wishes to India on social media, emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two nations.

This perceived cold shoulder from the Maldivian president at a significant event is consistent with a recent report by the European Union. The report highlighted that the ruling coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People’s National Congress (PNC) exploited anti-India sentiments during the elections in December. Observers from the EU Election Observation Mission noted instances of derogatory language directed towards the former leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih by the PPM-PNC coalition. Their campaign included anti-Indian sentiments, citing fears of Indian influence and concerns about the presence of Indian military personnel within the country.

This ongoing strain in diplomatic relations reflects a broader geopolitical shift in the region, with the Maldives increasingly aligning itself with China, thereby impacting its historical ties with India.