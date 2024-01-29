Rahul Gandhi Calls on Bengal to Spearhead Nationwide Struggle Against injustice

Rahul Gandhi, addressing the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in North Bengal, urged Bengal and Bengalis to take the lead in the nationwide struggle against prevailing injustices. This comes amidst tensions within the opposition bloc INDIA over seat-sharing with TMC in Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Gandhi’s appeal followed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that TMC would contest the elections independently in the state. He emphasized Bengal’s historical significance in leading ideological battles during the Independence struggle and called on the state to combat injustice, foster unity, and curb hatred.

While not directly naming any political entity, Gandhi’s remarks come as the opposition bloc faces challenges, exemplified by JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar leaving the grand alliance in Bihar. TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen acknowledged Bengal’s historical role in pivotal movements but pointed out compromises made by Bengal Congress leadership. The BJP criticized Gandhi’s statements as divisive, questioning the mention of sub-nationalism. Efforts are ongoing to resolve the seat-sharing deadlock, with Congress emphasizing Mamata Banerjee’s importance in the opposition coalition.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh dismissed the verbal duel between the Bengal unit and TMC, stating it’s a normal part of a democratic alliance. He emphasized the need for both parties to unite against the divisive ideologies of the RSS and the BJP. While discussions continue on seat-sharing, the CPI(M) and Left parties joined the yatra, while the TMC abstained, citing a lack of information. Gandhi, during the yatra, criticized the BJP government for prioritizing corporate interests and spreading hatred, stressing the importance of justice in building a better India.