Rahul Gandhi Resumes ‘Nyay Yatra’ in West Bengal

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, resumed its journey from Sonapur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Monday morning. The Yatra proceeded to Chopra and is set to continue to Islampur, where Gandhi is expected to address a small gathering before heading to Kishanganj in Bihar. Starting the day at 8 am from Sonapur, Rahul Gandhi spent the night there after the Yatra entered West Bengal from Assam, taking a two-day break during which he returned to New Delhi. Party supporters warmly greeted Gandhi as he traveled in a vehicle with a robust security cordon around the convoy.

The Yatra, which commenced in Manipur on January 14, is on a 67-day journey covering 6,713 km, traversing 110 districts across 15 states. After re-entering West Bengal on January 31 through Malda and passing through Murshidabad, it is scheduled to leave the state on February 1. The Yatra is expected to conclude in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.