Realme launches two new 5G smartphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G were unveiled in India on Monday, January 29. Price of Realme 12 Pro+ 5G has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 128GB model that is priced at Rs. 31,999. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 33,999. It comes in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue and Explorer Red colours.

The price of Realme 12 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colours.The Realme 12 Pro 5G series will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme website starting February 6 at 12pm IST. It is scheduled to go on an early access sale later today at 6pm via the company website.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 12 Pro+ 5G runs Android 14 along with the company’s realme UI 5.0 skin. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 100 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 800 nits of peak brightness. The screen has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with Adreno 710 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM.

Also Read: Gulf country eases family visa rules: Details

The smartphone has a triple rear camera unit. It include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 4 in 1-pixel fusion technology, and a 1/1.56-inch sensor, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS. The handset features Hi-Res dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology and has an IP65-certified build.Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging.

Realme 12 Pro 5G specifications:

The Realme 12 Pro 5G feature the same SIM, software and display specifications as the Realme 12 Pro+. The base variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno GPU and 8GB of RAM. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using unused storage.

Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Realme 12 Pro 5G as well. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 882 main camera with OIS, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with OIS, 2X optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone boasts a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the vanilla model. It also has Hi-Res dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP65-certified build.The Realme 12 Pro 5G also houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging.