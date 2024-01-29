SC directs the extension of stay on survey of Idgah complex

The Supreme Court has extended the interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex adjacent to the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta scheduled further hearing for the plea filed by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah in the first half of April. The apex court clarified that all petitions related to the issue will be heard together in April, emphasizing that interim orders would continue until then.

On January 16, the Supreme Court had stayed the operation of the December 14, 2023, order of the Allahabad High Court, which had allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex. The high court’s order was also stayed by the Supreme Court, which had agreed to the appointment of a court commissioner to oversee the survey. The proceedings related to the dispute before the high court, including the maintainability of the suit, will continue. The high court’s decision to transfer all matters related to the dispute pending before a Mathura court was also challenged by the mosque committee in a separate petition before the Supreme Court.