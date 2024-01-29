School Bus Collides with Tractor in Bagalkot, 4 killed

In a devastating road accident, four students lost their lives, and several others sustained severe injuries as the school bus they were traveling in collided with a tractor during the early hours of Monday. The victims, identified as Govind Jambgi (13), Shweta Patil (12), Basavaraj Kottagi (17), and Sagar Kadakol (16), were returning to their village after attending the school’s annual day function in Alagur, Jamkhandi taluk, on Sunday at midnight. The students belonged to Vardhaman Nyamagouda Private College.

Following the collision, the injured students were immediately transferred to the local government hospital and a private hospital in Vijapura. The tragic incident prompted visits from MLA Siddu Savadi, DC S. Janaki, SP Amarnath Reddy, and other officials to the accident site.