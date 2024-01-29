Six people injured after an American Airlines flight experienced a ‘hard landing’ at Kahului Airport in Hawaii

At Kahului Airport in Hawaii, a “hard landing” of an American Airlines flight resulted in at least six individuals sustaining injuries. Among the injured were one passenger and five flight attendants, all of whom were subsequently transported to the hospital with minor injuries, as indicated by reports from American media.

The incident unfolded during the landing phase of American Airlines Flight 271, which originated from Los Angeles International Airport and was scheduled to touch down in Maui shortly after 2:00 pm (local time) on Saturday, January 27. The aircraft encountered difficulties upon landing at Kahului Airport.

In response to the situation, American Airlines provided a statement to CNN, acknowledging the landing issue. The statement reads, “American Airlines flight 271 with service from Los Angeles (LAX) to Maui (OGG) experienced an issue upon landing in OGG.” It further clarified, “The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally.”

The flight in question carried a total of 167 passengers and seven crew members. Emergency medical services were dispatched in response to a call received at 2:21 pm (local time), as reported by Hawaii News Now. The Maui Police Department was among the responders to the incident.

The details surrounding the nature of the landing issue and the extent of injuries sustained by the individuals involved have not been explicitly disclosed in the available information. However, the incident has prompted investigations and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the hard landing at Kahului Airport.