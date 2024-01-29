Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended Monday’s trading session in the positive territory. The NSE Nifty gained 385 points or 1.80% to settle at 21,737.60. The BSE Sensex gained 1240.90 points or 1.79% to end at 71,941.57. As per market experts, solid buying in shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and other heavyweights from the financial sector is the reason for this market rally.

The broader indices ended in positive territory, with gain led by Largecap and Smallcap stocks. The Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 1.6 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively. Bank Nifty index ended higher by 576.20 points or 1.28% to settle at 45,442.35. The volatility index, India VIX, also sprinted nearly 13 per cent today.

Meanwhile, the shares of Reliance Industries advanced over 7 per cent, and were the top Sensex and Nifty gainer. RIL zoomed 7.2 per cent intraday to hit a record high of Rs 2,905 per share. It ended 6.8 per cent higher at Rs 2,896 per share. With this, its market capitalisation (m-cap) also crossed Rs 19-trillion mark , and stood at Rs 19.59 trillion at close.