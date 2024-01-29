Strong Start for Equity Markets as Sensex Surges by 503 Points

Equity markets saw a robust opening on Monday, rebounding in sync with a rally in Asian markets and notable buying activity in blue-chip companies HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. The BSE Sensex, comprising 30 shares, surged by 503.47 points to reach 71,204.14 points in early trade, while the Nifty rose by 178.55 points, reaching 21,531.15 points. Major gainers among Sensex firms included Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries. Conversely, JSW Steel, Infosys, ITC, and Mahindra And Mahindra were among the laggards.

Asian markets, including Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong, also traded positively. Global oil benchmark Brent crude increased by 0.51% to USD 83.98 a barrel. The positive momentum follows a mixed performance in the US markets on Friday. Markets were closed on Friday in observance of Republic Day. On Thursday, the Sensex had experienced a decline of 359.64 points, settling at 70,700.67 points, while the Nifty fell by 101.35 points, closing at 21,352.60 points. Exchange data revealed that Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,144.06 crore on Thursday.