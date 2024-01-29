Zelensky express concerns over the potential decrease in aid from the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised concerns on Sunday, issuing a warning about the potential reduction in aid from the United States to Kyiv and underscoring that such a decision would convey a negative message. In an interview with German national broadcaster ARD, Zelensky also sounded an alarm about the looming threat of the Ukraine conflict escalating into World War Three.

With US President Joe Biden facing challenges from Republican opposition regarding additional support to Ukraine, Zelensky called on Germany to utilize its economic influence to prompt EU partners to increase their contributions to Kyiv’s efforts against Russia. Expressing his viewpoint, Zelensky remarked, “Passivity from the United States or the lack of support would be a bad signal,” emphasizing that such a stance is not appropriate. He further asserted that Germany has the capability to unite the EU, stating, “Germany can manage to consolidate the EU. Many countries have important economic relationships with Germany, and their economy is dependent on Germany’s decisions because Germany has a strong economy.”

Zelensky’s statements underscore the critical importance of international support, particularly from the United States and Germany, in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainian president’s appeal for Germany to leverage its economic influence reflects the geopolitical complexities at play and the interconnected nature of global relationships in addressing the challenges faced by Ukraine in the current geopolitical landscape.