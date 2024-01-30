11 streets in UAE to be closed today

Dubai: Several streets in the UAE will be closed today. The streets will be closed as the Sharjah International Cycling Tour is set to commence today.

Fujairah Police has informed residents that the roads will be closed today, January 30, 2024, from 11.15am till 12.30pm. The authority has urged residents to use alternative routes instead of the streets listed below:

1. Wadi May Road

2. Ahfara Area

3. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City Roundabout 1-2

4. Near the Driving Institute

5. Al Heyl Junction

6. Sheikh Khalifa Street Junction

7. From Yabsa Roundabout to the Yabsa Bypass Road

8. Skamkam Roundabout

9. Near the Port

10. Al Soudah Street

11. The Ring Road leading to Marbeh and Qidfa