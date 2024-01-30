Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 13 crore

Imphal : Assam Rifles recovered 90,000 WY tablets worth over Rs 13 crore from the borders of Jiribam and Tamenglong districts in Manipur. WY tablet is a methamphetamine substance that has been one of the most trafficked drugs in recent times.

‘In the unflinching war against narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, on January 28, Assam Rifles successfully recovered about 90,000 WY tablets with an estimated value of over Rs 13 crore from the boundary of the Jriibam-Tamenglong Districts of Manipur. It is one of the largest recoveries in this area. Assam Rifles is maintaining strict vigilance and continuously monitoring and undertaking operations to prevent the smuggling of warlike stores and narcotic substances,’ Assam Rifles said.

The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Manipur Police.