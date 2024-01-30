Authorities apprehend five individuals after the discovery of six lifeless bodies in California’s Mojave Desert

In the expansive and desolate terrain of the Mojave Desert in southern California, law enforcement authorities have detained five individuals following the grim discovery of six deceased men, all bearing gunshot wounds, near El Mirage.

According to investigators from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office, the men were allegedly killed in a dispute related to illegal marijuana production, as reported by BBC.

The unsettling revelation unfolded when a victim with a gunshot wound called 911, prompting a police helicopter dispatch to the remote crime scene. Aerial reconnaissance led to the location of the victims, along with a bullet-riddled SUV and minivan, situated about 90 miles (144.84 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles.

As of now, four of the six victims have been identified. Their bodies were found on January 23 along a highway in San Bernardino County, with four of the men displaying severe burns, as disclosed by Sergeant Michael Warrick during a press briefing on Monday.

Aerial footage capturing the crime scene depicts the SUV marked by numerous bullet holes, shattered windows, and remnants of a fire.

Sergeant Warrick stated, “As far as the motive, we are confident that this appears to be a dispute over marijuana.” A news release from the sheriff’s office indicated that “investigators determined the victims had arranged to meet at the location for a marijuana transaction.”

The sheriff’s office emphasized that the five individuals who were apprehended arrived at the location and, for reasons still under investigation, shot the six victims. Eight firearms have been seized and are currently undergoing examination as part of the ongoing investigation into this tragic and disturbing incident.