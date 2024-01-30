Baked Oatmeal: A Tasty Twist for Brunch

Ingredients:

– 2 cups rolled oats

– 1/2 cup brown sugar

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1 teaspoon cinnamon

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 2 cups milk

– 1/4 cup melted butter

– 2 large eggs

– 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

– Optional toppings: fresh fruits, nuts, maple syrup

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a baking dish.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine rolled oats, brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

3. In another bowl, whisk together milk, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla extract.

4. Pour the wet ingredients over the dry ingredients and stir until well combined.

5. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking dish.

6. Bake in the preheated oven for about 35-40 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the oatmeal is set.

7. Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

8. Add your favorite toppings such as fresh fruits, nuts, or a drizzle of maple syrup.

9. Serve warm and enjoy your delicious baked oatmeal!