Canada to continue excluding those suffering from mental health problems from voluntarily opting for death

Canada has made the decision to maintain the exclusion of individuals grappling with mental health issues from the option of voluntarily choosing assisted death. This announcement was disclosed by the Canadian government on Monday (Jan 29), indicating a continuation of the current policy.

As reported by Reuters, the determination to uphold this exclusion was influenced by a parliamentary committee’s assessment, which concluded that the country’s healthcare system is not adequately prepared to incorporate individuals with mental illness into the framework of assisted death.

Health Minister Mark Holland addressed the media, indicating that the government intends to introduce legislation soon, specifying details such as the duration of the ongoing exclusion. “We agree with the joint committee’s conclusion that more time is required, and we’ll be in a position in the coming days to talk about how much time we believe is required,” he stated during a press briefing in Ottawa.

Canada legalized assisted death in 2016 for individuals facing terminal illnesses. Subsequently, in 2021, the eligibility criteria were expanded to include those with incurable conditions that may not necessarily be terminal. However, a temporary exclusion was enacted for individuals whose sole underlying condition was a mental illness. This exclusion, initially granted for a limited time, has already been extended by one year and is set to expire on March 17.

Health Minister Mark Holland emphasized the need for additional time, clarifying that the approaching March deadline is not a hindrance. He stressed the urgency for the government to act swiftly in extending the exclusion once again, underlining the complexity and importance of carefully navigating the integration of mental health considerations into the assisted death framework.