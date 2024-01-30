DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,400, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 5800, up by Rs 20.

On the Multi Commodity exchange (MCX), gold futures opened higher at Rs  62,462 per 10 gram.  Silver futures were trading  at Rs 72,352 per kg. In major markets, the  average price for 10 gram of 24-carat gold was Rs 63,270 and Rs 58,000 for 10 gram of  22-carat gold. Silver is priced at Rs 76,500 per kilogram.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,030.90 per ounce.  U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,022.90. price of spot silver edged 0.1% lower to $23.17 per ounce, platinum fell 0.2% $924.66, and palladium dropped 0.3% to $980.14. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14%.

 

 

