CSIR-NIO Unveils Advanced Underwater Vehicle for Coral Reef Monitoring

The CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), based in Goa, has introduced an autonomous underwater vehicle named C-bot, designed with advanced features for enhanced surveillance of coral reefs. Launched by the Director General of Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr. N Kalaiselvi, the C-bot has the capability to operate up to a depth of 200 meters underwater. Dr. Kalaiselvi stated that the robot serves as an initial step towards developing a proficient underwater vehicle capable of exploring the depths of the Indian Ocean, with plans for further enhancements to enable exploration at greater depths.

CSIR-NIO Director Sunil Kumar Singh emphasized that the C-bot will play a crucial role in monitoring coral reefs in the ocean, especially amid concerns of coral bleaching due to climate change. Equipped with various sensors and cameras, the robot is designed to measure parameters that can potentially explain the reasons behind coral degradation. Additionally, the C-bot will assist the Indian Navy in conducting bathymetry studies, aiding in the mapping of navigation channels and exploration of hydrothermal vents. Singh noted that the robot’s real-time data transmission and photography capabilities will contribute significantly to ongoing research efforts.