Director of the Galleria dell’Accademia Cecilie Hollberg says that mass tourism has made Florence into a ‘prostitute’

Director of the Galleria dell’Accademia, Cecilie Hollberg, sparked controversy by stating that mass tourism has turned Florence into a “prostitute.” The remark drew criticism from politicians, including Italy’s Culture Minister.

During an event, Hollberg commented, “Once a city becomes a prostitute, it is difficult for it to become a virgin again.” The Galleria dell’Accademia is home to Michelangelo’s statue of David.

Expressing her desire for Florence to be returned to its citizens and not overwhelmed by tourism, the German historian lamented the lack of normal shops in streets filled with souvenirs. She emphasized that it might already be too late and warned that without an “absolute” brake on the numbers, she sees little hope.

Following the outcry, the gallery issued an apology in which Hollberg expressed regret for using the wrong words about a city she loves. She clarified that her intention was to emphasize the need for Florence to witness a more conscious tourism rather than a hit-and-run approach.

Despite the apology, Italy’s Culture Minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, deemed Hollberg’s words “serious and offensive” to Florence and the entire country. Sangiuliano threatened to take action and stated that he would “evaluate all appropriate initiatives” under current legislation.

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has faced accusations of promoting more Italians into top cultural roles in an attempt to influence public sentiment towards her right-wing views within her nationalist government. The controversy surrounding Hollberg’s comments adds fuel to ongoing discussions about the impact of mass tourism on historic cities and the need for sustainable and responsible tourism practices.