EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Israeli counterpart Katz

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz on the ongoing developments in West Asia. In a post on social media, Jaishankar expressed the content of the conversation, emphasizing the exchange of views, assessments, and interests related to India’s perspective on the situation. The ministers agreed to maintain regular communication on these matters.

During the discussion, the focus extended to the situation in Gaza and security challenges arising from Houthi militants targeting commercial cargo vessels in the Red Sea. The talks delved into regional security threats, emphasizing the security of shipping and collaborative regional projects connecting India with the Middle East. In a reciprocal gesture, Katz conveyed his gratitude for Jaishankar’s friendship and support for Israel and extended an invitation for the Indian Foreign Minister to visit Israel.