Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand to mirror Vyttila mobility hub

Ernakulam KSRTC bus stand to emulate Vyttila mobility hub with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday, marking the initiation of a Rs 12-crore project for the modernization of the facility. Scheduled for the foundation stone laying on February 24, the project aims to transform the bus station, incorporating new amenities such as an improved waiting area. The Kerala State Construction Corporation will oversee the execution of the project, focusing on creating a modern station where passengers can board both KSRTC and private buses. The Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden, was among the attendees at the meeting where the MoU was signed.

Local Self-government Minister M B Rajesh presided over the meeting, which included the participation of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Chief Secretary R Venu, and others. The Vyttila Mobility Hub Society will have possession rights over the designated site for the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, and a detailed project report will be prepared post soil testing. The new mobility hub will occupy 2.9 acres of KSRTC-owned land at Karikkamuri, enhancing connectivity and convenience for passengers, as per the project’s objectives.

The Cochin Smart Mission, in a statement, highlighted its execution of development projects worth Rs 701.97 crore in Kochi, with a state government share of Rs 347 crore, Centre’s sanctioned funds of Rs 343 crore, and the remaining Rs 11.97 crore as the share of Kochi corporation. Last year, stakeholders approved a land-swap arrangement with the Vyttila mobility hub to facilitate the construction of the Ernakulam KSRTC bus station, aiming to address existing issues such as waterlogging, inadequate facilities, and security concerns.