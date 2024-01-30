First Prize Awarded to Culture Ministry’s Float in 75th Republic Day Parade

The Culture Ministry’s tableau, titled ‘Bharat: Mother of Democracy,’ secured the top honor among the featured floats in the 75th Republic Day parade, according to officials on Monday. The tableau effectively blended tradition and innovation, captivating spectators through the ingenious use of the anamorphic technique to showcase “Bharat’s cultural heritage, often hailed as the mother of democracy,” as highlighted in a statement from the Culture Ministry. The anamorphic technique, employed with finesse, added a contemporary dimension, reflecting the dynamism of Indian culture. This modern twist seamlessly complemented traditional elements, resulting in a tableau distinguished for its artistic finesse and cultural resonance.

Expressing immense pride in this achievement, the Ministry of Culture emphasized that it underscores their commitment to preserving and celebrating India’s diverse tapestry. The success of the tableau at the Republic Day parade serves as a testament to the ministry’s dedication to showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the nation on a grand stage, fostering a deep sense of national pride.