Follow these simple vastu tips for a happy and loving relationship

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian science of architecture. According to Vastu Shastra, , the energy flow within your home can significantly impact your relationships with others.

Here is some Vastu tips to improve the love and happiness in your relationship and marital life:

As per Vastu Shashtra, the master bedroom should be placed in the southwest direction of the house. The bed should be positioned with the head towards the south.

Choose colours that are soothing and warm for your bedroom, like light pink or pastel shades. Avoid using dark colours. Use soft lighting in the bedroom. Avoid harsh and bright lights that can create a stressful environment.

Keeping the bedroom clutter-free and well-organised can help promote a sense of peace and tranquility. Remove any unnecessary items from under the bed. This will allow positive energy to flow freely in your room.

Keeping your room well ventilated helps in the proper flow of positive energy in your home. Also, allow your partner to have their personal space. Respect their preferences and create a balance between your shared and personal spaces.

Decorate your bedroom with romantic and positive artwork or paintings, which symbolise love and togetherness. Avoid displaying sad or lonely images which may disrupt the harmonious energy.

Place decorative objects like candles, sculptures, or artwork in pairs in your room. Avoid using single items, as they may represent solitude rather than togetherness. Also, keep symbols of love like a pair of mandarin ducks or a double happiness. These items can enhance love in your relationship.Place fresh flowers or flowering plants in the bedroom to bring positive energy.