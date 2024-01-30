Footage emerges of a man trying to abduct a fifth-grade student in broad daylight in Arizona

A disturbing video has surfaced depicting an attempt to abduct a fifth-grade student in broad daylight, resulting in the apprehension and imprisonment of the assailant. The alarming incident unfolded just before 8 am on a Friday morning in Glendale, Arizona.

Joseph Ruiz, a 37-year-old individual, was taken into custody on charges of custodial interference and kidnapping, as detailed by the Daily Mail. The captured video clip reveals Ruiz’s silver car waiting as the girl leaves her family’s apartment at 43rd Avenue and Onyx Avenue.

According to law enforcement, Ruiz exited his vehicle and attempted to kidnap the girl, but she managed to escape. Despite being a convicted violent criminal, Ruiz seemed unfamiliar with the victim. Following her escape, three observant students provided assistance to the distressed girl.

Ruiz was subsequently arrested later that day. The raw video, witnessed by a KPHO reporter, captured the girl audibly screaming “no” as the man pursued her. Notably, a neighbor’s surveillance camera recorded the entire incident.

The girl promptly reported to the police that an “unknown adult male had attempted to grab her as she walked to school.” This harrowing event underscores the importance of vigilance in communities and the swift response of law enforcement to ensure the safety of individuals, especially children, against potential abductions and harm. The quick actions of the young girl in evading the assailant, coupled with the support from fellow students, played a crucial role in preventing a more tragic outcome.