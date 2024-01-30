Forex Market: Indian rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee is trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday. The rising crude oil prices and negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 83.14 against the dollar and then touched a high of 83.13, and a low of 83.15. On Monday, the rupee depreciated 5 paise to 83.16 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.15 per cent lower at 103.45. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 110.01 crore.