Former Prime Minister and ex-Foreign Minister sentenced to 10 years in jail

Jan 30, 2024, 01:29 pm IST

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in jail in the cipher case. The  sentence was pronounced by a special court established under the Official Secrets Act.

The cipher case is based on the allegation that a diplomatic document sent by the Pakistan embassy in March last year was mishandled by Khan, and Quresh and they violated the secret laws of the country.

The judgment  came as Pakistan is going to hold general elections. The elections will be held on February 8. In December, the Pakistan Supreme Court has approved the post-arrest bails of Imran and Qureshi.

Imran Khan had been ousted through no-confidence in the parliament in April 2022. Khan is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.

More details awaited.

