‘Gas station heroin’ causes concern in the United States over risk of seizures and kidney damage

A prescription medication colloquially known as “gas station heroin” is causing alarm in the United States, prompting renewed attention from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drug in question, tianeptine, is a synthetic substance approved in certain countries for treating depression. However, it mimics opioids such as fentanyl and possesses the potential for habit formation.

Tianeptine is readily available in the United States, found in convenience stores, smoke shops, gas stations, and even online. Despite the FDA’s warnings since 2022 urging consumers to steer clear of the drug, reports indicate that vendors persist in marketing it as a dietary supplement.

The concerning aspects of tianeptine include its addictive nature, the possibility of withdrawal symptoms, and the risk of overdose. The drug has also been linked to adverse effects such as seizures, psychosis, kidney damage, and, in severe cases, death.

Despite the FDA’s explicit statement that tianeptine “does not meet the statutory definition of a dietary ingredient and is an unsafe food additive,” vendors continue to promote it as such. This persistence raises significant concerns about public health and underscores the challenges faced by regulatory agencies in curbing the distribution and consumption of potentially harmful substances.

The prevalence of tianeptine as an easily accessible substance, coupled with its opioid-like effects and associated risks, underscores the need for effective regulatory measures and public awareness campaigns to address the dangers posed by such substances.