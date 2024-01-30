India launch date of Honor X9b announced: Details

Mumbai: The Honor X9b will soon launch in India. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in the Indian markets on February 15.The new Honor X9b is expected to be priced under Rs 35,000 .

The Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is backed by 12GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor. Under the hood, the device features a 5,800mAh battery.

The Honor X9b could be made available in India with a combo offer of Honor Choice Earbuds X5E and a 12-month screen and back cover warranty. The Honor X9b could run on the Android 13 operating system and, like the Honor 90 5G, could be exclusive to Amazon.