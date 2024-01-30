India’s crude oil imports surge in December

Mumbai: India’s crude oil imports rose in December. Data released by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) revealed this.

As per data, crude oil imports in December rose 1.1% year-on-year to 19.83 million metric tons. It was up 7.4% on a monthly basis. Fuel consumption in Indiarose to a seven-month high in December.

Crude futures lost over 10% in 2023 due to geopolitical turmoil and concerns about the oil output levels of major producers.

India’s imports of Nigerian crude jumped from November to December. Data from the PPAC website also showed product imports decreased 4% to 3.89 million tons from December last year, while product exports were 2.5% higher over the same period to 5.84 million tons.

Export of diesel, mainly used by trucks and commercially run passenger vehicles, jumped 18% to 2.84 million tons compared with last year.

India is dependent on imports to meet over 85%t of its crude oil requirements and around 50% of its natural gas requirements.