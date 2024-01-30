India’s Rohan Bopanna becomes oldest man to reach World No.1

London: In tennis, India’s Rohan Bopanna created new history by becoming the oldest man to attain World No.1 post. Rohan Bopanna climbed to World No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings for the first time.

Rohan Bopanna aged 43 became the oldest first-time World No. 1 and the fourth Indian to achieve the milestone after Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza. All four are also the only Indian Grand Slam winners.

‘India needed this. We don’t really have many tennis players coming up. Sport is slowly coming up. I think it’s just going to inspire a lot of people. I don’t think just in tennis. People all over the world, being 40 and above, I think it’s just going to inspire them in a different way,’ said Rohan Bopanna.

Bopanna won his first men’s doubles Grand Slam at the Australian Open 2024 on Saturday. Bopanna’s Australian partner Matthew Ebden is the new world No. 2. Last year, Bopanna was the oldest winner of a Masters Series men’s doubles title when he and Ebden conquered Indian Wells, US. The Indo-Australian pair made the men’s doubles semi-finals at Wimbledon and the final at the US Open. Bopanna also reached the mixed doubles final at the 2023 Australian Open with Sania Mirza.