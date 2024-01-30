Kerala Govt to Address State’s Financial Challenges in Assembly

The Kerala government has consented to discuss the financial issues highlighted by the Congress-led UDF opposition in the state assembly. The UDF, presenting an adjournment notice, blamed the Left government’s mismanagement and extravagance for the financial problems faced by the southern state. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomed the adjournment notice, and in response, the Speaker ruled to suspend the scheduled business of the House for two hours to facilitate discussion on the issue at 1 pm. Vijayan emphasized the government’s readiness to discuss the matter, noting that the opposition acknowledged the Centre’s neglect as one of the factors contributing to the state’s financial problems. Despite this, he pointed out that UDF MPs have not raised the issue in Parliament. The UDF opposition has consistently asserted that the state government’s mismanagement and extravagance are the primary causes of Kerala’s financial challenges, while also acknowledging the impact of the Central government’s policies.