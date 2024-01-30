Kerala Style Sukhiyan recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Sukhiyan, a popular South Indian snack:
Ingredients:
1. 1 cup Green Gram (Moong Dal), soaked
2. 1 cup Jaggery, grated
3. 1 cup Coconut, grated
4. 1 cup All-Purpose Flour (Maida)
5. A pinch of Salt
6. Water, as needed
7. Oil, for deep frying
Instructions:
1. Preparation of Filling:
– Cook the soaked green gram (moong dal) until it becomes soft.
– Drain any excess water and mash the cooked dal.
– In a pan, combine grated jaggery and mashed dal. Cook until the jaggery melts and blends well with the dal.
– Add grated coconut to this mixture and stir continuously until it forms a thick, sticky filling. Set aside to cool.
2. Preparation of Outer Layer:
– In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, and enough water to make a thick batter. Ensure that there are no lumps.
– The batter should have a consistency that allows it to coat the filling.
3. Assembly and Frying:
– Take a small portion of the dal-coconut filling and shape it into a ball or oval.
– Dip the filling in the prepared batter, ensuring it’s well-coated.
– Deep fry the coated filling in hot oil until it turns golden brown.
– Remove the sukhiyan from the oil and place it on paper towels to absorb any excess oil.
4. Serve:
– Allow the sukhiyan to cool slightly before serving.
– Enjoy the crispy outer layer and sweet, flavorful filling!
Sukhiyan is a delightful tea-time snack or sweet treat, and this recipe provides a delicious homemade version.
