Kerala Style Sukhiyan recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for Sukhiyan, a popular South Indian snack:

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup Green Gram (Moong Dal), soaked

2. 1 cup Jaggery, grated

3. 1 cup Coconut, grated

4. 1 cup All-Purpose Flour (Maida)

5. A pinch of Salt

6. Water, as needed

7. Oil, for deep frying

Instructions:

1. Preparation of Filling:

– Cook the soaked green gram (moong dal) until it becomes soft.

– Drain any excess water and mash the cooked dal.

– In a pan, combine grated jaggery and mashed dal. Cook until the jaggery melts and blends well with the dal.

– Add grated coconut to this mixture and stir continuously until it forms a thick, sticky filling. Set aside to cool.

2. Preparation of Outer Layer:

– In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, and enough water to make a thick batter. Ensure that there are no lumps.

– The batter should have a consistency that allows it to coat the filling.

3. Assembly and Frying:

– Take a small portion of the dal-coconut filling and shape it into a ball or oval.

– Dip the filling in the prepared batter, ensuring it’s well-coated.

– Deep fry the coated filling in hot oil until it turns golden brown.

– Remove the sukhiyan from the oil and place it on paper towels to absorb any excess oil.

4. Serve:

– Allow the sukhiyan to cool slightly before serving.

– Enjoy the crispy outer layer and sweet, flavorful filling!

Sukhiyan is a delightful tea-time snack or sweet treat, and this recipe provides a delicious homemade version.