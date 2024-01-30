Keravan Kerala Project Set to Take a New Course

The Keravan Kerala project, a caravan tourism initiative by Kerala Tourism, is set to take a new direction as it struggles to attract investors and tourists. In response to the lackluster performance of caravan tourism in the state, the tourism department is considering amendments to its caravan policy. The proposed changes involve the introduction of mini caravans or camper vans, which will be launched in the state.

Despite being launched two years ago, caravan tourism in Kerala has failed to gain traction, with challenges such as poor coordination between government departments and the absence of essential infrastructure at caravan parks. Investors who participated in the caravan policy are reportedly facing difficulties due to inadequate returns, exacerbated by the lack of functional caravan parks in the state. While there are around 13 active caravans, they are currently being repurposed for luxury rides, marriage trips, and even transporting patients.

In response to the shortcomings, Kerala Tourism plans to introduce mini caravans or camper vans, which are expected to be more convenient for accessing remote locations compared to luxury caravans. The proposed amendments to the caravan policy are currently under consideration by the state government, but the implementation may take time as it requires clearances from the motor vehicle department and vetting by the law department. The tourism department is also working on developing caravan parks at KTDC properties in Ponmudi, Bolgatty, and Bekal, aiming to enhance infrastructure for caravan tourism in the state. However, some caravan operators express dissatisfaction with the revised plan, urging the department to identify tourist spots conducive to caravan stays.