Low-intensity earthquake hits Ladakh

Leh: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Leh region in Ladakh. The earthquake occurred at 5:39 am on Tuesday, January 30.According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake at coordinates 35.27 latitudes and 75.40 longitudes. The earthquake had a depth of 5 kilometres.

Earlier on December 20, an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Kishtwar in Jammu division. As many as eleven tremors were felts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh over three days.The origin of all the earthquakes was Zanskar Kargil and Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.