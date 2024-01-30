Manmohan Singh, J.P. Nadda, and 54 Other MPs to Retire from Rajya Sabha

Biennial elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats, scheduled to fall vacant in April, are set to take place on February 27, according to the announcement by the Election Commission. The states with the highest number of vacancies include Uttar Pradesh (10 seats), followed by Bihar and Maharashtra with six seats each. Notable retiring MPs include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and nine Union ministers. The Election Commission has set the last date for filing nominations as February 15, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 27.

Among the retiring members are BJP’s Anil Agrawal, Ashok Bajpai, GVL Narasimha Rao, Sudhanshu Trivedi, and Harnath Singh Yadav, as well as Samajwadi Party’s Jaya Bachchan from Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra will see the tenure end for MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, MSME Minister Narayan Rane, former Union minister Prakash Javadekar, Congress member Kumar Ketkar, NCP’s Vandana Chavan, and Shiv Sena (UBT) member Anil Desai. The elections in Maharashtra will be closely watched after splits within the Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena. The Election Commission emphasizes the implementation of measures to ensure free and fair elections with observers closely monitoring the poll process.