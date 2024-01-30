MHA Seeks Report on Police Action on Congress March

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested a ‘factual report’ from the state government regarding the reported police action on protesters, including seven Members of Parliament (MPs), during a Congress march to the state police chief’s office on December 23. The MHA’s intervention came following a request from the Lok Sabha secretariat’s privileges and ethics branch, prompted by a complaint from MP K Muraleedharan, who was part of the protest. The Lok Sabha secretariat sought the report to present it before Speaker Om Birla.

Muraleedharan, in his complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker, alleged that the police used tear gas shells and water cannons on the protesters. He claimed that tear gas shells burst just behind the stage where seven MPs, including himself, and six MLAs, including the leader of the Opposition, were present. Muraleedharan emphasized that the MPs and MLAs experienced suffocation and had to be hospitalized. He characterized the incident as a ‘premeditated act’ with the intention of ‘harming’ people’s representatives, urging a thorough investigation and action against the state police chief. The Congress demonstration on December 23 aimed to protest alleged police excesses against its workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas, with MPs K Sudhakaran and Shashi Tharoor reporting uneasiness following the police action.