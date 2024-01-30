Milly Alcock from House of Dragon to be the new ‘Supergirl’ of DC

DC Studios has cast Milly Alcock, known for her role as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, as the new Supergirl in the revitalized DC Universe. The new direction for DC is being led by James Gunn and Peter Safran, aiming to bring fresh talent and narratives to the DC space.

Milly Alcock is set to headline the upcoming feature film titled “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,” based on the DC comics of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. While the movie doesn’t have a director confirmed yet, the screenplay is penned by Ana Nogueira from The Vampire Diaries.

Although it remains unclear whether this will mark Milly Alcock’s debut as a superhero, James Gunn has affirmed that she will embark on a storyline running parallel to her Kryptonian cousin before venturing into her own narrative. The choice of Milly Alcock as Supergirl reflects DC Studios’ commitment to introducing new faces and storytelling approaches to its cinematic universe.

The collaboration between James Gunn and Peter Safran signals a revitalization of the DC Universe, offering audiences a fresh perspective on iconic characters. The choice of source material from Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow” comic adds an intriguing layer to the upcoming film, promising a unique and engaging storyline.

As the details continue to unfold, the casting of Milly Alcock as Supergirl generates anticipation for the evolving landscape of the DC cinematic universe under the guidance of new creative forces.